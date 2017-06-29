Another local team headed to state tournament

Another local All-Star team will play in the state tournament.

The Kosciusko 7U-All Stars baseball team took home the District 3 Championship in Sebastopol over the weekend.

The team finished undefeated.

The team will join the 8U All-Stars at the State Tournament in Brookhaven July 7-9.

Team members are Kiker Carpenter, Brooks Kuhn, Conner Goss, Spencer Sparks, Jack Vance, Russ Tillman, Rhett Regan, Zack Bledsoe, Rowdy Rone, Memphis Singletary, Brenden Truss and Logan Lepard. The coaches are Terry McLellan, Jason Vance, Joey Regan and Shelby Kuhn.