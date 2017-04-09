Apartment Fire at Glendale (Video)

At 5:03 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire were dispatched to Glendale Apartments for a report of a structure fire. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a top floor apartment. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames by 5:12 pm. No injuries were reported and units cleared the scene at 6:17 pm.

Captain Chad Spears tells Breezy News that the fire started by the stove in the kitchen. When firefighters entered the home the electric stove appeared to have been left unattended. Spears said that there was heavy damage in the kitchen with the rest of the apartment sustaining moderate damage.