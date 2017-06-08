Appeals court expresses concern over woman’s stay in Choctaw County jail

gavel

Federal appeals court judges are expressing concern that a Mississippi woman was jailed for 96 days without seeing a judge.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in Houston in the case of Jessica Jauch. She’s appealing a lower court’s decision to dismiss her lawsuit against Choctaw County and its sheriff over her 2012 incarceration.

Danny Griffith is an attorney for the county and sheriff. He argues it’s up to a judge to set a hearing for Jauch, but notes many courts in Mississippi are in session only twice a year.

Judge Catharina Haynes said Griffith’s arguments “show me why Choctaw County is such a mess.”

Jauch was cleared of a drug charge after a police video showed she had committed no crime. (AP)