Federal appeals court judges are expressing concern that a Mississippi woman was jailed for 96 days without seeing a judge.
A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in Houston in the case of Jessica Jauch. She’s appealing a lower court’s decision to dismiss her lawsuit against Choctaw County and its sheriff over her 2012 incarceration.
Danny Griffith is an attorney for the county and sheriff. He argues it’s up to a judge to set a hearing for Jauch, but notes many courts in Mississippi are in session only twice a year.
Judge Catharina Haynes said Griffith’s arguments “show me why Choctaw County is such a mess.”
Jauch was cleared of a drug charge after a police video showed she had committed no crime. (AP)
One thought on “Appeals court expresses concern over woman’s stay in Choctaw County jail”
Bertha Armentrout Shirah says:
Why the Judges are looking at chactow they also need to be looking at Eupora Ms
Webster county
You would be surprised what you might find out and feel free to contact me