Assault, burglary, and other recent arrests

On December 18, 2017, Cory Dotson, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for aggravated assault.

On December 17, 2017, Angela Ferguson, a 34-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On December 17, 2017, Bradley Dixon, a 34-year-old white male, was arrested for reckless driving, expired tag, no insurance, and suspend driver’s license.

On December 16, 2017, Johnny Copeland, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

On December 11, 2017, Ricky Cummins, a 54-year-old white male, was arrested on a hold for drug court and a bench warrant for possession of cocaine.

On December 10, 2017, Thomas Zachery, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.

On December 9, 2017, Thomas James, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested on a DHS warrant.

On December 7, 2017, Aimee Frazier, a 37-year-old white female, was arrested for utilities theft.

On December 7, 2017, Cedric Huffman, a 27-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary.

On December 7, 2017, Dontravion Lewis, a 19-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary.

On December 7, 2017, John Smith, a 32-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

On December 6, 2017, Margaret Jones, a 58-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI refusal and reckless driving.

On December 5, 2017, Ahmad Manning, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested on DHS warrant.

On December 3, 2017, Roy Thompson, a 64-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

On December 2, 2017, Jervathy Johnson, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI refusal, suspended driver’s license, and speeding.

On December 1, 2017, Ahmad Hall, a 37-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (felony).

On December 1, 2017, Micheal Phillips, a 41-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI refusal.