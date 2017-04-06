Athletes from Attala and surrounding counties compete in Special Olympics at Choctaw Central

Special Olympics athletes from Mid-Mississippi Area 18 Region showed their talent and skill on the field at the Special Olympics Track and Field Meet, held Wednesday at Choctaw Central High School.

The Choctaw Central Special Olympics/Unified program sponsored the Mid-Mississippi Area 18 Region Special Olympics Organization for the first time in over 20 years.

Teams from Neshoba, Winston, Leake, Attala, and Noxubee County Schools within the Mid-Mississippi Area 18 Region participated in a variety of track and field events including the shot put, mini javelin, dash races, long jump and softball/tennis ball toss.

Each year Mid-Mississippi Area 18 Region designates a school to host a Special Olympics event within the counties. This year Choctaw Central was selected, this is only the School’s second time to host the event.

“In the past, Choctaw Central was known for their track and field events, it was no surprise when Mid-Mississippi suggested that Choctaw Central host this year’s track and field event.” Fred Willis, MBCI Office of Public Information. “This has been the second year that our school district has participated in the Special Olympics in any capacity, it has proven to be an intricate part of our Exceptional Education programs because it promotes both awareness and acceptance among peers of all ages regardless of any differences.”

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Click here for video, audio, and pictures from the event.