Attala among six counties suggested to host manslaughter trial

The defense for a former Columbus police officer accused of manslaughter has suggested Attala County as a possible location for the trial.

The Commerical Dispatch reports Attala and six other counties have been suggested as venues for the trial of Canyon Boykins.

Boykins is accused of shooting 26-year-old Ricky Ball in Columbus the night of Oct. 16, 2015.

The publication reports the defense also suggested Walthall and Montgomery Counties as locations.

The other three counties, suggested by prosecutors with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, are Marhsall, Pike, and Lauderdale.

Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher told Breezy News that her office has not been contacted concerning the trial.

Attala County will have its own court session in February and March.