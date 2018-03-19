Attala County Board of Supervisors sets date for special election

The Attala County Board of Supervisors has the set the date for a special election to elect a new District 3 election commissioner.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6.

This election will be to fill the unexpired term of Mr. Frankie Farmer, who recently resigned.

Theresa Henry was recently appointed to fill the position until the special election.

Anyone interested in qualifying for the position should contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-289-1471.

More information on the Election Commission can be found at www.attalacounty.net.

Other business covered during Monday’s board meeting: