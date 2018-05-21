The Attala County Board of Supervisors has voted to join other counties and communities in nationwide lawsuit against national distributors of opioids.
Board members voted to join unanimously during Monday morning’s meeting.
The purpose of the litigation is to help city and county governments recover costs associated with battling the opioid epidemic.
Board attorney Scott Pickle said any damages recovered from the litigation would likely include help with treatment, shots, and drug abuse education.
Also during the meeting, the board also accepted bids for a bridge project on Attala Road 5120. The board voted to accept the bid of NL Carson in the amount of $437,890.15.
Following the bid opening, Jerone Garland, a local resident, spoke to the board about the problem of overcrowded jails and prisons in Mississippi. Garland proposed a catch-and-release type program for non-violent first time offenders, with the possibility of monitoring their whereabouts using new GPS technology until their court date.
Members of the board stated they didn’t have the authority to make those decisions and invited Garland to speak with local legislators for more information going forward.
Other business covered during Monday’s meeting:
- The board approved payments to Gardner Engineering for several projects.
- The board approved travel for justice court to summer convention.
- The board heard an eviction and housing dispute from a local citizen.
4 thoughts on “Attala County Board of Supervisors votes to join opioid litigation”
Anonymous says:
Yall are worried about the opioid problems out here. What about the drugs in the prison system? IT IS KILLING MY SON.
Fred Overstreet says:
I wonder what the chances are of recovering any damages and what is the cost to the taxpayer of joining this lawsuit.
Joyce says:
Them supervisor can’t even take care of their beats we got trees growing in the street and they could care less
Sherri says:
So, here we go again. Rather than place the blame where it belongs—on the person abusing the drugs—we blame the distributors of the drug. I am assuming that this lawsuit targets drug companies. Everyone acts as though the fact that opioids are addictive is something new. It is not surprising that this is happening (lawsuits)— it worked with the tobacco industry. Now it is the gun and drug industries turn to pay for some people’s inability or unwillingness to take responsibility for their personal actions. We are truly a society that whines and holds out our hand for the next”freebie”, taking no responsibility al all.