Attala County Farmer’s Market returning May 2017, meeting set for Thursday

Spring time means it’s just about time for the return of the Attala County Farmer’s Market.

This year’s market will return May 13, 2017.

For anyone interested in joining the market in 2017, organizers will host a meeting on Thursday, April 6 at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center beginning at 2:30 pm.

Topics will include application /membership, certified market regulations, promotion/advertising, sustainable production, and diversifying the market.

For more information, contact Kenneth Georgia at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center at 662-289-2689.