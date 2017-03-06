Attala County FFA Chapter competes in district contest

Students with the Attala County FFA competed in the district competition Friday, March 3.

The Central District Future Farmers of America Contest was held at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Attala FFA competed in several events including Tool ID, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, Opening and Closing Ceremony, and Creed Speaking.

Competition results:

2nd place: Kaelin Wright – Creed Speaking

2nd place: Mark Stewart, Jakeria Williams, D’mechriea Landfair, and Kendrioun Boatman – Tool ID (team)

3rd place: Ty’Derrius Davis – Extemporaneous Speaking

First and second place teams will proceed to the FFA State Contest hosted by Mississippi State University in both March and June.