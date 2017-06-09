Attala County FFA members attend state convention

Members of the Attala County FFA recently attended the state convention at Mississippi State University.

The convention was held in Starkville June 5 – 7.

Students were there to investigate college & career opportunities, attend student led leadership workshops, meet the visiting State &National FFA officers, and to compete contest areas.

Attala FFA members who attended were Alyssa Wade, Vershun Hargrove, Trey Johnson, and Kaelin Wright.

Trey Johnson, Attala FFA Vice President, also served as a Delegate.

Attala President Kaelin Wright served both on the financial board and the Nominating Committee charged with interviewing and selecting next year’s Junior and Senior Mississippi FFA State Officer Teams.

The trip was highlighted by Kaelin Wright placing 1st and bringing back to Attala the MS FFA Senior Creed State Championship.