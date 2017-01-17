Home » Local » Attala County FFA students visit GMK (audio)

Attala County FFA students visit GMK (audio)

Posted on by Breck Riley

Students with Attala County Future Farmers of America (FFA) were guests Tuesday on “Good Morning Kosciusko.”

Along with advisor Mr. Kenneth Georgia, the officers spoke on how they got involved with FFA and projects the group participates in throughout the year.

Students appearing on the show this morning include:

  • Kaelin Wright, President
  • Trey Johson, Vice President
  • D’Mechria Landfair, Treasurer
  • Jakeria Williams, Student Advisor
  • Mark Stewart, Sentinel
  • Johnathan McMillian, Secretary

Audio: FFA Officers and Advisor Kenneth Georgia

