Attala County FFA students visit GMK (audio)

Students with Attala County Future Farmers of America (FFA) were guests Tuesday on “Good Morning Kosciusko.”

Along with advisor Mr. Kenneth Georgia, the officers spoke on how they got involved with FFA and projects the group participates in throughout the year.

Students appearing on the show this morning include:

Kaelin Wright, President

Trey Johson, Vice President

D’Mechria Landfair, Treasurer

Jakeria Williams, Student Advisor

Mark Stewart, Sentinel

Johnathan McMillian, Secretary

Audio: FFA Officers and Advisor Kenneth Georgia