Attala County Forestry Association meeting set for today

The Attala County Forestry Association (ACFA) will hold its first quarterly meeting on today (Monday, Jan. 23) at the Attala Extension Center in Kosciusko at 6:30.

The association held its annual planning meeting last week to determine its tentative programs for the year.

The tentative program will be on biological/ thinning and economic differences of timber across our county and other parts of the state with Mark Measles or James Henderson presenting programs.

The officers for 2017 are Lance Woodard, president; vice president; Elton Wright, secretary; and Carolyn Armstrong, treasurer.

The board members are: Mac Blaine, Byrd Hillman and Larry Stevens for 2017; Jack Holmes, Joe Simpson and Joseph W. Guess for 2018; and Jeff Breazeale, Bubba Pettit and Johnny Belk for 2019.