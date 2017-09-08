Attala County helps stuff two semi trailers full of supplies for hurricane relief (video)

The people of Attala County turned out in full force to “Stuff the Semi” with donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A semi-trailer was set-up at the old Ivey Mechanical parking lot from Sept. 1 – 6 with a just a simple request for donations of bottled water, school supplies, canned food, and other items needed for victims.

Ivey Mechanical and Helping Hands partnered with the Houston Astros and the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation to organize the event.

Volunteers from Atmos Energy, Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko, the Mayor’s Youth Council, Ivey Mechanical helped load and unload the generous amount of supplies that were donated.

There were so many donations, that a second trailer had to be brought in to help deliver the load to Texas.

“We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of donations and support from Kosciusko and the community,” said Rachel Hawkins. “…it has absolutely been phenomenal.”