Attala County, James Meredith, and Oprah featured in 1,451-page online Mississippi Encyclopedia

Attala County and a few of its notable natives are featured prominently in an online encyclopedia meant encompass everything you need to know about Mississippi.

The University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture says it has posted online all of its Mississippi Encyclopedia , published last year as a 1,451-page book.

Center Director Ted Ownby says the online version will widen access for learners, allowing teachers and students to access specific information about people and places.

Ownby says the online version also allows for easy updates and corrections, as well as more illustrations and even video.

The 14-year-project — the first encyclopedia of the Magnolia State since 1907 — is a project of the center and the University Press of Mississippi.

More than 30 topic editors helped organize the project, with many more authors and scholars contributing entries.

Featured articles for Kosciusko and Attala County include entries about James Meredith, Oprah Winfrey, and the Natchez Trace Parkway.

You can also use the encyclopedia’s search function to find articles that contain mentions of Kosciusko and Attala County.

Notable Articles: