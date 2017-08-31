Home » Local » Happening today: Retirement reception at Attala County Library

The Attala County Library is saying goodbye to one of its longest tenured employees.

A retirement reception for Mrs. Eloise Williams will be held today.

Mrs. Eloise has been working for the Attala County Library and the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library system for the past 41 years.

The reception will be held in the library’s meeting room beginning at 2:00 pm.

