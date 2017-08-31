The Attala County Library is saying goodbye to one of its longest tenured employees.
A retirement reception for Mrs. Eloise Williams will be held today.
Mrs. Eloise has been working for the Attala County Library and the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library system for the past 41 years.
The reception will be held in the library’s meeting room beginning at 2:00 pm.
One thought on “Happening today: Retirement reception at Attala County Library”
Gladys Collins terry says:
She is a wonderful wonderful lady. Happy retirement! You were always such an inspiration to me!!