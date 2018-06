The Attala County Library kicked off is 2018 Summer Library Tuesday with Dancing Dan the Banjo Man!

Approximately 180 children and adults were treated to old time banjo, harmonica music, and square dancing.

The next program will be Tuesday, June 12 at the Attala County Coliseum at 10:00 AM.

The program will feature traditional Choctaw dancing by members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

For more information, call the library at 662-289-5141.