Attala County Library Summer Library Program schedule

“Libraries Rock” is the theme for this year’s 2018 Summer Library Program co-sponsored by the Attala County Library and the Mississippi Library Commission.

Schedule of events:

June 5: Dancing Dan the Banjo Man

June 12: Choctaw Tribal Dancing

June 19: Inky the Clown

June 26: Illusionist Todd Smith

July 3: Freedom Ranch Rescue Animals

July 12: Chester Drawers

July 19: Waterworks Fun Day

Most of these programs will be held at the Attala County Coliseum and are for children 3-12 years of age. Programs are free and open to the public.

Summer Library Program registration is going on now through Monday, June 4.

For more information, like the Attala County Library on Facebook or call 662-289-5141.