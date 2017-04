In honor of Money Smart Week, the Attala County Library will be having a program on Thursday, April 27 at noon.

Mrs. Cindy Deason and Mrs. Jean Martinez from Citizens National Bank in Kosciusko will be on hand to speak on how to become debt free, how your credit report affects you, and how to prevent fraud on your account.

A light lunch will be served.

Please call 662-289-5141 to register.