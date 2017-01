In recognition of National Personal Self-Defense Awareness Month, the Attala County Library will be hosting a women’s self-defense class.

The class will be held Tuesday Jan. 24 from 6 to 8 PM.

The class is open to all women ages 16 and older.

If a child is under the age of 18, a parent must sign a waiver for them to attend the class.

The class is free, but space is limited.

Call 662-289-5141 to register.