Attala County man dies following wreck in Carroll County

An Attala County man died Tuesday night following a two car wreck in Carroll County.

Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt said 74-year-old Thomas Buford Jr. of Sallis was pronounced dead Tuesday night at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.

According to Cpl. Tony Dunn with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:00 pm at the Hwy 17/82 intersection in Carroll County.

Dunn said Buford was driving south on Hwy 17 when his truck, a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, collided in the intersection with another truck, driven by 60-year-old Jacqueline Herron.

Pratt said Buford died of natural causes and not due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Herron and a passenger, 46-year-old Charles Mitchell, were transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.