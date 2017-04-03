Home » Local » Attala County March court rulings

Attala County March court rulings

gavel
Posted on by Breck Riley

The following cases were heard during March term of the Attala County court session and entered with the circuit clerk office:

  • Jermaine D. Alston entered a guilty plea for possession of a firearm by a felon. The court imposed a five-year jail sentence in MDOC.
  • Brandi Nicole Branch entered a plea of guilty to the possession of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to the drug court program.
  • Corey Ray Cagle was found guilty by a jury on charges of possession of controlled substance in a correctional facility. The court sentenced him to 7-years in MDOC.
  • Elizabeth Ann Cain entered a plea of guilty to possession of methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to 1-year in MDOC.
  • Melvin Jiles Cook entered a plea of guilty to sale of schedule III controlled substance. The court sentenced him to 5-years in MDOC and fined him $500.
  • Justin Michael Cox entered a plea of guilty to three counts of building burglary. He was sentenced to the drug court program.
  • Cortavius Monta Ferguson was found guilty by a jury to two counts of armed robbery. The court sentenced him to 70-years in MDOC.
  • William C. Frazier, Sr. entered a plea of guilty to possession of a contraband in a correctional facility. The court sentenced him to 3-years in MDOC.
  • Dewey G. Horne entered a plea of guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes. He was sentenced to serve four years of a nine year sentence (5 suspended) with five years of probation to follow.
  • Roderick Ickom entered a plea of guilty to a count of the sale of less than two grams of methamphetamine with another count being dismissed. The court sentenced him to 8-years in MDOC.
  • Thomas Shawn James entered a plea of guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 15-years in MDOC.
  • Fernando Jones entered a plea of guilty to uttering forgery. He was sentenced to 3-years in MDOC and ordered to restitution totaling $1,924.54.
  • Christopher Shane Kelly entered a plea of guilty, but his plea wasn’t accepted. The court sentenced him to 3-year probation and fined $500.
  • Leslie L. Lee entered a plea of guilty, but the plea was not accepted. She was placed on 3-year probation and fined $500.
  • Marguerite Loveday was sentenced to 3-year probation on sentenced of uttering forgery.
  • Dwight J. Martin entered a plea of guilty to two counts of the sale of methamphetamine, three other counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to 16-years in MDOC.
  • Timothy Payton entered a plea of guilty to one count of the sale of less than two grams of cocaine. Another count was dismissed. The court sentenced him to 4-years in MDOC.
  • Billy Todd Rhodes entered a plea of guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. The court issued a sentenced of 2-years in MDOC.
  • Theresa Rice entered a plea of guilty to burglary of a building. The court sentenced her to 7-years in MDOC and ordered to pay restitution of $250.
  • Kelvin Riley entered a guilty plea of armed robbery. He was sentenced to 7-years in MDOC.
  • Timothy Roundtree entered a plea of guilty to a count of the sale of less than two grams of methamphetamine with another count being dismissed. The court sentenced him to 4-years in MDOC.
  • Nathan Rushing entered a plea of guilty to felony child neglect. The court imposed a five-year sentence in the MDOC.
  • Cortez Lamar Simmons entered a plea of guilty the sale of less than two grams of cocaine. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine were dismissed. The court imposed a 4-year jail sentenced in MDOC.
  • Kevin Jerome Smith entered a plea of guilty to credit card fraud. The court imposed a 3-year sentenced in MDOC and ordered him to pay a restitution of $1,873.91.
  • Charlie Thrasher entered a guilty to credit card fraud. The court sentenced him to the drug court program.
  • Sherea Reann Vittitoe entered a plead of guilty to possession of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to serve six months in the county jail.
  • Le’Juan Wilder entered a plea of guilty to burglary of a dwelling. He was sentenced to 13-years in MDOC.
  • Emanuel E. Wilkes entered a plea of guilty to burglary of a building. The court sentenced him to 3-year probation.
  • James M. Winters entered a plea of guilty to aggravated assault, while a charge of armed robbery was dismissed. The court sentenced him to 15-years in MDOC.

One thought on “Attala County March court rulings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*