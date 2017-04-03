Attala County March court rulings

The following cases were heard during March term of the Attala County court session and entered with the circuit clerk office:
- Jermaine D. Alston entered a guilty plea for possession of a firearm by a felon. The court imposed a five-year jail sentence in MDOC.
- Brandi Nicole Branch entered a plea of guilty to the possession of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to the drug court program.
- Corey Ray Cagle was found guilty by a jury on charges of possession of controlled substance in a correctional facility. The court sentenced him to 7-years in MDOC.
- Elizabeth Ann Cain entered a plea of guilty to possession of methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to 1-year in MDOC.
- Melvin Jiles Cook entered a plea of guilty to sale of schedule III controlled substance. The court sentenced him to 5-years in MDOC and fined him $500.
- Justin Michael Cox entered a plea of guilty to three counts of building burglary. He was sentenced to the drug court program.
- Cortavius Monta Ferguson was found guilty by a jury to two counts of armed robbery. The court sentenced him to 70-years in MDOC.
- William C. Frazier, Sr. entered a plea of guilty to possession of a contraband in a correctional facility. The court sentenced him to 3-years in MDOC.
- Dewey G. Horne entered a plea of guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes. He was sentenced to serve four years of a nine year sentence (5 suspended) with five years of probation to follow.
- Roderick Ickom entered a plea of guilty to a count of the sale of less than two grams of methamphetamine with another count being dismissed. The court sentenced him to 8-years in MDOC.
- Thomas Shawn James entered a plea of guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 15-years in MDOC.
- Fernando Jones entered a plea of guilty to uttering forgery. He was sentenced to 3-years in MDOC and ordered to restitution totaling $1,924.54.
- Christopher Shane Kelly entered a plea of guilty, but his plea wasn’t accepted. The court sentenced him to 3-year probation and fined $500.
- Leslie L. Lee entered a plea of guilty, but the plea was not accepted. She was placed on 3-year probation and fined $500.
- Marguerite Loveday was sentenced to 3-year probation on sentenced of uttering forgery.
- Dwight J. Martin entered a plea of guilty to two counts of the sale of methamphetamine, three other counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to 16-years in MDOC.
- Timothy Payton entered a plea of guilty to one count of the sale of less than two grams of cocaine. Another count was dismissed. The court sentenced him to 4-years in MDOC.
- Billy Todd Rhodes entered a plea of guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. The court issued a sentenced of 2-years in MDOC.
- Theresa Rice entered a plea of guilty to burglary of a building. The court sentenced her to 7-years in MDOC and ordered to pay restitution of $250.
- Kelvin Riley entered a guilty plea of armed robbery. He was sentenced to 7-years in MDOC.
- Timothy Roundtree entered a plea of guilty to a count of the sale of less than two grams of methamphetamine with another count being dismissed. The court sentenced him to 4-years in MDOC.
- Nathan Rushing entered a plea of guilty to felony child neglect. The court imposed a five-year sentence in the MDOC.
- Cortez Lamar Simmons entered a plea of guilty the sale of less than two grams of cocaine. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine were dismissed. The court imposed a 4-year jail sentenced in MDOC.
- Kevin Jerome Smith entered a plea of guilty to credit card fraud. The court imposed a 3-year sentenced in MDOC and ordered him to pay a restitution of $1,873.91.
- Charlie Thrasher entered a guilty to credit card fraud. The court sentenced him to the drug court program.
- Sherea Reann Vittitoe entered a plead of guilty to possession of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to serve six months in the county jail.
- Le’Juan Wilder entered a plea of guilty to burglary of a dwelling. He was sentenced to 13-years in MDOC.
- Emanuel E. Wilkes entered a plea of guilty to burglary of a building. The court sentenced him to 3-year probation.
- James M. Winters entered a plea of guilty to aggravated assault, while a charge of armed robbery was dismissed. The court sentenced him to 15-years in MDOC.
