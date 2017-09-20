Attala County residents arrested in Leake County checkpoint

Leake County Deputies on Friday night conducted a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Dossville Road and Singleton Road where two people were arrested on drug charges.

Billy Burchfield, 27, of Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko and Aubree Watson, 25, of 1009 West Jefferson Street, Kosciusko were arrested after trying to avoid the police checkpoint.

The two suspects stopped in the middle of the road on Singleton Road. Deputies instructed the individuals to move up to the check point, after searching the road where the vehicle had stopped deputies found a bag of what appeared to be Methamphetamine that had been tossed out.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a camo bag in the back seat with five bags of needles and numerous empty plastic bags. Methamphetamine was found in the passenger side door holder.

Deputies performed a field sobriety check on the driver, Aubree Rawson, and arrested her for DUI-Other Substance. Burchfield was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Beer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.