Attala County School District announces dates for Kindergarten and Pre-K registration

Registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Longcreek and Greenlee Elementary schools will be held from Monday, Feb. 6 – Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Registration will take place at each school’s office from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm daily.

Pre-K students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1. Kindergarten students must be 5-years-old by Sept. 1.

Documents required for registration include:

Birth certificate

Social Security Card

Two proofs of residence

Completed shot record

For more information, contact Longcreek Elementary at (662) 289-1630 or Greenlee Elementary at (662) 674-5263.