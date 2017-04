The Attala County Sheriff’s office has completed the move to its new location.

Sheriff Tim Nail said the new office is up and running at 102 Ridgewood Circle off Autumn Ridge Dr.

The building, formerly a rehab facility and part of the hospital, has been owned by the county for over a year.

Besides the new address, Nail said the phone number and other contact information will remain the same.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by phone at 662-289-5556.