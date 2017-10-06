Attala County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to fallen officer

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of its deputies on Thursday.

K9 Officer Brock was laid to rest during a ceremony Thursday at the Attala County Sheriff’s Office. According to Attala County Sheriff Tim Nial, Officer Brock died of renal failure.

Brock had been with the sheriff’s office since 2012 and was a partner to drug enforcement officer Scott Walters.

Nail would like to thank Dr. Quick and Dr. Bain with the County Animal Clinic, as well as Jordan and Culpepper Funeral Holmes for their assistance with the ceremony.