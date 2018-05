The Attala County Sheriff’s Office will crack down on ATV and other vehicles being driven on county roads.

Sheriff Tim Nail said his office has seen a recent rise in complaints and accidents with 4-wheelers, side-by-sides, and similar types of vehicles.

Nail said deputies will be more strict about enforcing laws prohibiting the vehicles on public roads.

Anyone caught could be issued a fine of up to $500.

For more information, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.