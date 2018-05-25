Attala County students named to Holmes CC President/Dean’s List

Several local students have named to the President’s and Dean’s lists at Holmes Community College.

To be placed on the President’s List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 while a Dean’s List student must have a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.69.

President’s List:

Ethel: Alexis Bain, Brianna Campbell, Zackery Clark, Lowden McAdams, Michael McKinley, Wilma Parker, Jimmy Purdin, Kamrie Upchurch

Kaylie Cagle, Evelyn Oakes, Tyler Sloan, Sarah Stevenson Sallis: Annais Allen, Jason Hill, Hannah Johnson, Nathan Killebrew, Katlyn McLellan, Bailey Rutledge, Jordan Tharp, Ashley Trehern, Shelby Turner, Dustin Watkins

Dean’s List:

Ethel: Abigail Proctor, Cody Weeks

Kaylee Hunt, Samantha Hunt Sallis: Anastasia Boston, Jamal Harmon, Kamdyn Rutherford

The complete list can be found here.