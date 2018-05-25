Attala County students named to Holmes CC President/Dean’s List

Several local students have named to the President’s and Dean’s lists at Holmes Community College.
To be placed on the President’s List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 while a Dean’s List student must have a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.69.
President’s List:
- Ethel: Alexis Bain, Brianna Campbell, Zackery Clark, Lowden McAdams, Michael McKinley, Wilma Parker, Jimmy Purdin, Kamrie Upchurch
- Kosciusko: Alyssa Allbritton, Channing Blair, Kedydra Brooks, Ever Brown, Jacob Buchanan, Bret Burnley, Charles Cappelli, John Ellingburg, Miguel Garcia, Devin Gentry, Abby Holmes, Michael Jenkins, Katie Lawrence, Dustin Lowe, Alexis McBride, Julia McBride, Jon McCown, Makayla Montz, Parker Morgan, Karyme Peralta, Loftin Price, Alma Rodriguez, Mickey Russell, Kelly Sheets, Shelby Thrash, Julie Townsend, Albertina Veasley, LeMarius Veasley, Jeffrey White
- McCool: Kaylie Cagle, Evelyn Oakes, Tyler Sloan, Sarah Stevenson
- Sallis: Annais Allen, Jason Hill, Hannah Johnson, Nathan Killebrew, Katlyn McLellan, Bailey Rutledge, Jordan Tharp, Ashley Trehern, Shelby Turner, Dustin Watkins
Dean’s List:
- Ethel: Abigail Proctor, Cody Weeks
- Kosciusko: Chris Curry, Elizabeth Howell, Samuel Hudson, Rachel Jones, Jared Kern, Tori McGee, Dakota Outlaw, Mark Palmertree, Lexxus Patrick, R’Shunti Perteet, Zachary Rawson, Lakeshia Rimmer, Xavier Saffold, Devontaye Shephard, Avery Terrell, Jordan Wallace, Christian Whitman, Hillary Wollfarth
- McCool: Kaylee Hunt, Samantha Hunt
- Sallis: Anastasia Boston, Jamal Harmon, Kamdyn Rutherford
The complete list can be found here.