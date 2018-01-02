Attala County Supervisors appoint new board president (video)

The Attala County Board of Supervisors named a new president and vice-president Tuesday morning during the first meeting of 2018.

The board appointed Charles Fancher (District 2) as Board President and Bobby Lindsay (District 1) as Vice-President.

Christian Gardner and Scott Pickle were also re-appointed by the board to serve as County/State-Aid Engineer and Board Attorney, respectively.

During the meeting, the board approved the second quarter budget for the Attala County Sheriff’s and Tax Collector offices and accepted a county depository bid.

The board also re-appointed a member to the the Library Board and approved other personnel to issue purchases and receive goods/materials.

The next meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16.