The Attala County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet will be held Thursday, October 19, at the Attala County Coliseum.

This will be the 3rd year Whitetails Unlimited has been in Kosciusko. The banquet this year will be a part of the national Deer Camp Tour and feature two celebrity guest for entertainment: Travis “TBone” Tuner and David ” Yawt Yawt” Ellis!

For tickets or sponsor information, contacts are listed below: