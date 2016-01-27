Attala County Woman Still Missing After 5 Years

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the day an Attala County woman went missing.

Vickie Ellington was last seen in Kosciusko the morning of Jan. 27, 2011.

Later that day, her vehicle was found at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Louisville, but Ellington was nowhere to be found.

She was reportedly set to meet someone that day, but authorities do not think she ever made it to that meeting.

Surveillance footage from the Walmart security cameras show Ellington leaving her vehicle, a Chevrolet suburban, and walking north towards McDonald’s, but she never returned.

In the day’s following her disappearance, authorities searched the area around Ellington’s home southeast of Kosciusko, but that search provided no new evidence.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the case.