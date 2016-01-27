Today marks the 5th anniversary of the day an Attala County woman went missing.
Vickie Ellington was last seen in Kosciusko the morning of Jan. 27, 2011.
Later that day, her vehicle was found at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Louisville, but Ellington was nowhere to be found.
She was reportedly set to meet someone that day, but authorities do not think she ever made it to that meeting.
Surveillance footage from the Walmart security cameras show Ellington leaving her vehicle, a Chevrolet suburban, and walking north towards McDonald’s, but she never returned.
In the day’s following her disappearance, authorities searched the area around Ellington’s home southeast of Kosciusko, but that search provided no new evidence.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the case.
12 thoughts on “Attala County Woman Still Missing After 5 Years”
Somone McCullouch says:
Nobody just disappears, someone knows something. Maybe this needs to be featured on TV crime show
Lori Sanders says:
Yes! Somebody knows where my cousin is and what happened to her! Nobody just VANISHES!
G C Fulce says:
A friend is positive he saw her in Louisville with/talking another woman. He did report this to authorities. The family needs closure.
Rachel Lynn says:
This is still so sad!! Still keeping Ms. Vickie and her family in my prayers.😔💔
worried says:
Is is truly amazing how this story has just went cold. No one is speaking up, and when you say something about it you are hushed… Very Strange
needs answers says:
My friend is the one that reported her missing. When she asks about her of if there is anything new in the case, the family sends word for her to stay out of it. How can this be!!! It is pretty funny that the family didnt want to spend time with her but when she went missing they were all over it.
nola ellington says:
Love your to have your contact info. I am her daughter and if you didn’t know my family your opinion is unnecessary.
Hope says:
I speak with her daughter (pretty sure that qualifies as family) almost EVERYDAY. For her family not to have cared, Nola stays pretty damn torn up about it. Clearly you DON’T know what you’re talking about.
Nola Ellington says:
When a member of the sheriffs department says ” this case will close itself in 2 years.” They aren’t looking for her! They love to talk about it but law enforcement dropped the ball and lost all my respect.
heather says:
Police should be calling in FBI. She was too established in this town for it to have no evidence
Deborah Black says:
@needs answers: I am the person that reported her missing. I apologize to family members for this remark. I am in no way responsible for others actions. Prayers for Vickie Ellington and family. She will always be close to my heart!!!
Stating the obvious says:
Witness Protection