The Attala County Democratic Executive Committee will meet Saturday, Feb. 10.
The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am at the Attala County Library.
All interested Democrats are invited to attend.
One thought on “Attala Democratic Committee meeting set for February 10”
Sandy Spears Slade says:
And when and where will the Attala Republican Executive Committee meet?