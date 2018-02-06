Home » Local » Attala Democratic Committee meeting set for February 10

The Attala County Democratic Executive Committee will meet Saturday, Feb. 10.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am at the Attala County Library.

All interested Democrats are invited to attend.

