Attala deputies arrest one for kidnapping

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man for kidnapping.

Sheriff Tim Nail said deputies arrested 34-year-old Ricky Birmingham Tuesday night on Hwy 14 West.

Birmingham was charged with kidnapping and assault.

He was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Nail said the incident is under further investigation.

Other recent arrests:

On February 19, 2018, Zachery Thomas, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for petit larceny and malicious mischief.

On February 15, 2018, Veron Melton, a 27-year-old black male, was arrested for weapon possession by a felon.

On February 14, 2018, Sophie Malone, a black female, was arrested for simple assault.

On February 14, 2018, Angelique Malone, a 31-year-old black female, was arrested for simple assault.

On February 13, 2018, Martin Baker, a 21-year-old white male, was arrested for petit larceny.

On February 13, 2018, Monica Baker, a 44-year-old white male, was arrested for petit larceny.

On February 12, 2018, Marcus Cole, a 52-year-old DUI (3rd offense), speeding, seatbelt violation, and careless driving.