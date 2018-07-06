Attala Deputies Recover Stolen Car

An Attala County man is behind bars in Booneville after Deputies locate a stolen car.

Sheriff Tim Nail said his deputies received a call on July 1st about a disturbance near Horne’s Grocery on highway 12 west.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a male in a 1999 white Buick Century. After checking the vehicles tag the car was found to have been stolen from Booneville Ms earlier in the year .

The driver was found to have several warrants from Prentiss county including one count of grand larceny, one count of petty larceny and simple assault.

The driver also had warrants for his arrest from Leake county that included contempt of court and domestic violence/simple assault.

22 year old Russel Wingard of Attala County was arrested and transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility where he was extradited back to Prentiss county by Booneville PD.