Attala Deputies Recover Stolen Vehicle (Audio)

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department recovered a vehicle stolen from Union Ms.

At 9:30 am Attala Deputies were dispatched to a report of an abandoned vehicle approximately 4 miles from the Kosciusko city limits on Highway 43 North. When Deputies arrived on scene they recognized the car as the subject of a BOLO from Union. According to Law Enforcement on scene no one was found in or around the vehicle.

According to the BOLO printed on Kicks 96, Police say Jarrod Stuart is a suspect of motor vehicle theft, forgery, and credit card fraud. Police say he could be traveling in a stolen red Toyota Camry with a Mississippi nursing tag #J936NF or a silver Mercury with Mississippi tag #NVK 092.

Officials say Stuart is potentially “armed and dangerous.”

Deputy Scott Walters told Breezy News that he knew that the vehicle was stolen from an article on Kicks96News.com