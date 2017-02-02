An Attala County deputy stopped a shooting over the weekend while on routine patrol.
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said K-9 deputy Scott Walters was on patrol Sunday, Jan. 29 when he heard gunshots coming from a house on Attala Road 2247.
When Walters arrived on scene, he found a woman shooting into the home and immediately took her into custody.
Nail identified the shooter as 25-year-old Danchanta Hopkins.
Hopkins was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Other recent arrests:
On January 30, 2017, Amiee Frazier, 36-year-old white female, was arrested for simple assault and telephone harassment.
On January 27, 2017, Joseph Wallace, 24-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence.
On January 27, 2017, Danielle Forrest, 26-year-old white female, was arrested for burglary of a commercial building.
On January 27, 2017, Chauncey Dotson, 34-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary of a commercial building.
2 thoughts on “Attala deputy stops shooting while on patrol”
Phillip Moore says:
Scott is a fine officer and a credit to his proffesion.
Phillip Moore says:
profession