Attala deputy stops shooting while on patrol

An Attala County deputy stopped a shooting over the weekend while on routine patrol.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said K-9 deputy Scott Walters was on patrol Sunday, Jan. 29 when he heard gunshots coming from a house on Attala Road 2247.

When Walters arrived on scene, he found a woman shooting into the home and immediately took her into custody.

Nail identified the shooter as 25-year-old Danchanta Hopkins.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Other recent arrests:

On January 30, 2017, Amiee Frazier, 36-year-old white female, was arrested for simple assault and telephone harassment.

On January 27, 2017, Joseph Wallace, 24-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence.

On January 27, 2017, Danielle Forrest, 26-year-old white female, was arrested for burglary of a commercial building.

On January 27, 2017, Chauncey Dotson, 34-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary of a commercial building.