Attala FFA performs well at state competition

Attala County FFA competed well at the State FFA Convention hosted by Mississippi State University.

Chapter Reporter Kristin Roby placed 3rd in the Senior Creed Speaking Contest.

Katie Wilkerson, Vice President Bryanna Keith, Reporter Kristin Roby, and President Trey Johnson are pictured as the chapter placed 1st in the Chapter Display Contest.

Attala FFA will have the opportunity to represent Mississippi at the National FFA Convention in October.