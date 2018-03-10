Attala Sheriff’s Department K-9 Fund Raiser (Video)

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is holding a fundraiser today Saturday, March 10 between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum.

Breezy News attended the event to bring you some of the sights and sound from the evening. We could not resist getting video of the Sheriff himself in the dunking booth.

The event is to help raise money to pay for a new drug K-9 for the department.

Sheriff Tim Nail says that the new K-9 will help his department in many ways. Along with being used for narcotic detection Victor, a two year old Belgian Malinois, is trained in tracking, apprehension and evidence collection. The public will be allowed to see and have their picture taken with Attala County’s newest deputy. Come out to meet Victor!

Other activities will include an auction, dunking booth, live music, train rides, hamburger plates will be for sale and much more.

The event will be going on until 5 p.m. today. Be sure to stop by and show your support!