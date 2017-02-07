Attala Sheriff’s Office moving to new location

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office will soon be moving to a new facility.

During Monday’s meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Tim Nail said his office was in the process of preparing to move to a building on Ridgewood Circle in Kosciusko.

Nail said a number of problems at the current office on W Adams Street forced the county to seek other options. There was even talk of having to split the office into two separate locations, but the new facility will be large enough to house all offices and personnel.

The building, formerly a rehab facility and part of the hospital, has been owned by the county for over a year.

County officials felt it was the best place to move the sheriff’s office due to the size and its close location to the new home of the county justice court office at the former Holmes Community College Attala Education Center.

Work at the new facility is currently under way.

Nail said the new office is expected to be ready by the beginning of April.