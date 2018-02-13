Attala SO and MBN combine to make drug arrests

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics recently combined to arrest six people on drug charges.

Secret indictments were issued against the six people on Tuesday, Feb. 6, with most arrests coming on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Arrests include:

Amanda Hutchinson, a 28-year-white female, was arrested for the sale of methamphetamine and Hydrocodone.

Ahmad Rashad Hall, a 37-year-old black male, was arrested for the sale and trafficking of methamphetamine.

Michael Gehringer, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for the sale of Oxycodone.

Keith Holt, a 55-year-old white male, was arrested for the sale of LSD.

Cleveland Robinson Jr., a 30-year-old black male was arrested for the sale of marijuana.

(Not pictured) Lola Lawrence, white female, was arrested for the sale of hydrocodone.