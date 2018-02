The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has made five arrests for the Mississippi Departments of Corrections.

Sheriff Tim Nail said the arrests were a combination of MDOC warrants and parole violations.

Arrests include:

49-year-old Robert Austin

40-year-old Rodney Davis

31-year-old Calvin Carter

25-year-old LeMarcus Lattimore

67-year-old Ralph Estes

According to Nail, the arrests occurred on Friday, Feb. 9.

Those arrested were taken to the Leake County Jail.