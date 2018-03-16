Attala SO close to goal needed to purchase new K-9 (video)

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is close to raising all the money its needs to purchase a new K-9.

Sheriff Tim Nail said the department has raised over $11,000 of the $14,000 needed to buy the dog.

The department was able to raise the money by a raffle, a fundraiser, and donations from businesses and organizations.

“Without the citizens jumping in and helping us, this task would have been just about impossible,” said Nail. “I appreciate all the support we’ve gotten…it’s just been overwhelming.”

The new K-9 deputy will be Victor, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois. He is trained in tracking, apprehension and evidence collection. He’s expected to be in Kosciusko beginning Friday before heading to Hattiesburg to continue training with K-9 deputy Scott Walters.

Nail said Victor’s first day on the job should be some time in mid April.

For more information, or to make a donation, call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.