Update: One Arrested in Connection with String of Break-ins

Update Thursday 8:45 pm:

An update has been released to the story Breezy New brought to you about the string of break ins on Burdine Road and the 43 south area,

On Thursday night Sheriff Tim Nail said because of help from the public an arrest has been made in the case.

Nail said Eric Bell was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the string of burglaries.

More information will be released on Friday according to Nail.

The Sheriff said he wanted to thank the public for their assistance in the apprehension of the subject.

Thursday 4:30 pm:

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person of interest in multiple burglaries in the Burdine Road / Highway 43 South area.

The suspect’s picture was captured on a trail camera at one of the homes that was targeted.

If you recognize the person in the photo or have information regarding the burglaries, contact Crime Stoppers 601-355-8477 or at www.centralmscrimestoppers.com.

All information is 100% confidential.