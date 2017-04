The Attala County Sheriff’s recovered approximately $20,000 worth of stolen property Wednesday.

The stolen items were recovered after Attala and Montgomery County Deputies searched a home in Montgomery County.

UTVs (side-by-sides), TVs, guns, bows, and other hunting equipment were among the items found at the home.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Aaron Corr and Mandy Corr of Montgomery County were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.