Attempted Robbery Under Investigation

The Attala Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted robbery at Barber’s Grocery in the McAdams community.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that at approximately 9:30 pm on Monday night two black males wearing bandanas, hoodies and armed with a gun approached the front door of the business but never entered the establishment.

Nail said they also approached a customer in the parking lot but no items were taken. The subjects fired one shot in the ground before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Department.