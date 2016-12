At 3:52 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Attala Road 2230 for a 4 wheeler that struck a tree. The caller said that the 52 year old male driver was unresponsive but breathing. Medical personnel called for an air unit to transport the patient for medical treatment. A landing zone was setup on the practice field at the Ethel High School. The extent of the patients injuries in not known at this time.