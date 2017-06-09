Auto Accident at 12 & 35

At 9:59 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at the Highway 12 and 35 intersection by Wendy’s. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find that two autos had collided in the middle of the intersection blocking traffic. After speaking with the drivers it was found that here were no injuries involved. MedStat was then cancelled.