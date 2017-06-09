At 9:59 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at the Highway 12 and 35 intersection by Wendy’s. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find that two autos had collided in the middle of the intersection blocking traffic. After speaking with the drivers it was found that here were no injuries involved. MedStat was then cancelled.
3 thoughts on “Auto Accident at 12 & 35”
Patty Howell says:
That is one of the worst intersections in town. They should have left the red lights up that they put in years ago.
Just saying!
Kathy Williamson says:
This would be the perfect place for a round-about. It would have stopped that guy last year from running from the police and hitting a car killing people. Not to mention all the other wrecks .
Regina says:
They so need a red light back up here. Cause its obvious people don’t know how to use a 4 way stop. Just my opinion.