Home » Local » Auto Accident at 35 and 19 Intersection

Auto Accident at 35 and 19 Intersection

Posted on

At 9:51 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the intersection of Highway 35 and 19. Emergency personnel arrived on scene that both vehicle were out of the roadway. Responding medics were advised that one person was complaining of a headache. Medical transport was refused on scene. All fire personnel cleared at 10:08 am.

  • 557
  • 558
  • 559

One thought on “Auto Accident at 35 and 19 Intersection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*