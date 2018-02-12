Auto Accident at 35 and 19 Intersection

At 9:51 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the intersection of Highway 35 and 19. Emergency personnel arrived on scene that both vehicle were out of the roadway. Responding medics were advised that one person was complaining of a headache. Medical transport was refused on scene. All fire personnel cleared at 10:08 am.