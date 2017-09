At 3:05 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to what was reported as a one vehicle rollover. The caller said it was on Highway 12 West near McAdams. Units arrived on scene to find an SUV off the roadway. Emergency personnel soon found that the vehicle didn’t roll but instead had a tire blowout causing the driver to lose control. Medics checked the patient but no medical transport was needed.