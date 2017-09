At 7:22 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on Highway 12 West near the new bypass. Sheriff Tim Nail arrived on scene and notified responding units that the roadway was blocked. MedStat checked to occupants of the vehicle but medical transport was refused. No word at this time as to the cause of the accident.